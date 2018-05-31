Local hospitals among 160 joining effort to reduce maternal mortality

Seven Central Texas hospitals are among several enrolled in an effort to decrease maternal mortality and other severe pregnancy complications.

The Texas Department of State Health Services’ new TexasAIM program has 166 hospitals who provide labor and delivery services committing to adopting clinical practices proven to reduce complications threatening the lives of mothers and babies.

TexasAIM hospitals will first target maternal hemorrhage, the most common cause of maternal death, during and immediately after delivery in Texas. This will be done by implementing a maternal safety bundle on hemorrhage. Bundles are sets of clinical guidelines and practices developed by the Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health, AIM.

Research shows when hospitals consistently implement maternal safety bundles, they are better able to identify, respond to and prevent severe complications and have better results for patients.

Texas is also helping AIM develop a new bundle on opioid use in pregnancy. A small group of hospitals will pilot this bundle beginning this summer, and it will be available more broadly next year – followed by a bundle to reduce complications from high blood pressure in pregnancy.

DSHS, the Texas Hospital Association, Texas Medical Association, Texas Academy of Family Physicians and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists will host a TexasAIM leadership summit and orientation for participating hospitals on Monday.

The Central Texas hospitals enrolled are:

– Bell Baylor Scott & White Temple, 2401 South 31st Street, Temple.

– Bell Metroplex Health System-Sue Mayborn Women’s Center, 2201 South Clear Creek Road, Killeen.

– Bell Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 West Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights.

– Hill Regional Hospital, 101 Circle Drive, Hillsboro.

– McLennan Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, 100 Hillcrest Medical Center Boulevard, Waco.

– McLennan Providence Health Center, P. O. Box 2589 6901 Medical Parkway, Waco.

– Navarro Regional Hospital, 3201 West Highway 22, Corsicana.

Source: Texas Department of State Health Services