A new study suggests low income and incarceration may be contributing to drug-related deaths across the nation.

The study looked into drug deaths in more than 2,600 counties in the U.S. over more than 30 years. It shows drug-related deaths go up when incomes decline and more people are locked up.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 130 people die every day in the U.S. from an opioid overdose.