A new report by the CDC says the rate of opioid use disorder among pregnant women quadrupled over a 15-year period ending in 2014.

Experts say opioid drugs, whether heroin or perscripion painkillers during pregnancy, can harm the mother and her baby.

During the study, doctors saw a jump from one and a half cases to six and a half cases of opioid use among pregnant mothers per 1,000 deliveries.

The CDC says the data varied across U.S. states because of different state policies.