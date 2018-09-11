Some opioid prescriptions lack medical explanations

Nearly 30 percent of all opioid prescriptions lack a medical explanation, according to a new study.

This means doctors did not document a reason, like severe pain, for prescribing the addictive drugs.

Researchers analyzed data for more than 800 million opioid prescriptions over a ten-year period. They point out some doctors could simply have been in a hurry and failed to write down a reason.

Researchers also found despite new guidelines, some doctors were not careful about documenting reasons for continuing chronic opioid prescriptions – which might raise concerns about addiction.

The study was published on Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal. 

