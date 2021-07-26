Pedestrian dies after hit by truck in Marquez, Leon County

A man has died from injuries received when he was hit by a truck Sunday night in the Leon County community of Marquez.
The Department of Public Safety reports it happened near the center of town not far from the intersection of Highway 7 and US Highway 79 about 9:40 p.m. Sunday
The man was reported to have been standing in the northbound lane of US 79 when he was hit by an 18-wheeler that was going north.
He was transported to a hospital but later died.
The circumstances of the accident were still under investigation Monday morning.
The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.