Pedestrian dies after hit by truck in Marquez, Leon County

A man has died from injuries received when he was hit by a truck Sunday night in the Leon County community of Marquez.

The Department of Public Safety reports it happened near the center of town not far from the intersection of Highway 7 and US Highway 79 about 9:40 p.m. Sunday

The man was reported to have been standing in the northbound lane of US 79 when he was hit by an 18-wheeler that was going north.

He was transported to a hospital but later died.

The circumstances of the accident were still under investigation Monday morning.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

