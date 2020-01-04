PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Orthodox Jewish people gather on a street in Monsey, N.Y., on early Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a nearby stabbing late Saturday at a Hanukkah celebration. A knife-wielding man stormed into a rabbi’s home and stabbed five people in the Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. (AP Photo/Allyse Pulliam)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes New Year’s celebrations in Germany and China; Orthodox Jews standing near a Hanukkah stabbing incident in New York state; and Iraqi Shiite militia supporters setting fires outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 28, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020.

