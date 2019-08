CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — An officer holds his daughter’s cheeks and kisses her as it pours on them both, saying goodbye before going on duty during Hurricane Irma.

The photo, shared by the Clearwater Police Department, quickly spread across social media.

Officer Seth Stiers is seen giving, Lola, 7, a kiss in the photo.

Clearwater is just West of Tampa, which is expected to bear the brunt of Hurricane Irma’s strength.