AUSTIN (KXAN) — A severe storm that produced a tornado and hail moved through Central Texas on Tuesday afternoon. KXAN viewers have been sending in their photos and videos, showing how conditions look across the region.
A tornado warning was issued for northwest Williamson County just after 5 p.m. KXAN’s First Warning Weather team spotted a tornado live during KXAN News at 5 p.m. just northwest of Jarrell.
You can email photos and videos to ReportIt@kxan.com. If you take photos of hail, in particular, it’s helpful to include an object alongside it to help gauge how large it is. Coins or sports balls are a good option.
