AUSTIN (KXAN) — A severe storm that produced a tornado and hail moved through Central Texas on Tuesday afternoon. KXAN viewers have been sending in their photos and videos, showing how conditions look across the region.

A tornado warning was issued for northwest Williamson County just after 5 p.m. KXAN’s First Warning Weather team spotted a tornado live during KXAN News at 5 p.m. just northwest of Jarrell.

Tornado caught on camera on April 12, 2022 by Ron Clark’s daughter near Jarrell High School

Hail in Salado (Photo: Tom Russian)

Tornado spotted near Florence April 12 (KXAN viewer photo)

Hail in Salado April 12 (Photo: Emily Buckwalter)

Tornado spotted near Florence April 12 (KXAN viewer photo)

Confirmed tornado west of Jarrell on April 12, 2022. The tornado was spotted by storm chaser Jeff Mangum. It’s near the Williamson/Bell County line. (KXAN Photo)

Storm clouds in Dripping Springs, Texas on April 12, 2022 (KXAN Photo)

Storm clouds in Buda, Texas on April 12, 2022 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

In Burnet County, hail was reported along County Road 211 in Briggs, Texas. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Avery Ranch storm clouds April 12 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Storm clouds near 183 North, Anderson Mill Road (Courtesy: Alyssa Onyx)

Jarrell storm clouds April 12 (Courtesy: Chad D.)

Storm clouds in Kyle April 12 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Hail in Jarrell 4-12 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Storm clouds in Florence April 12 (Photo: Danny Sisk)

Photo of tornado in Jarrell April 12 (Photo: Sean Gingras)

