Pi Day: Celebrate 3/14 with deals on pizza pie!

(WSPA) – Pi Day is observed on March 14 since the date’s digits are also the first three digits of pi (π) 3.14.

But most importantly, it’s a day to celebrate with deals on pizza pies. We’ve compiled a list of discounts in our area so you can make the most of Pi Day!

7-Eleven

Participating 7-Eleven stores are serving large pizzas for $3.14 each on March 14. The Pi Day deal is available in stores through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7‑Eleven app or can be ordered on their 7NOW delivery app.

For every whole pizza purchased Sunday, 7-Eleven will help provide a meal to Feeding America, according to their website.

BJ’s Brewhouse

All day on March 14, customers can use code “HALFOFF” at checkout to save on large pizzas for takeout or delivery.

Pizza Hut

Marco’s Pizza

Buy one large pizza and get one for $3.14 when you use code “PIDAY.”

Papa John’s

Papa John’s is offering the new stuffed crust pizza with 1 topping for $12 on Pi Day. View their other specials online here.

Little Caesar’s

Pretzel Crust pizza is back for $6 at Little Caesar’s. It will only be available until 3/28 so Pi Day is a good time to grab it before it’s gone.

Domino’s

Domino’s is now offering two or more pizzas for $5.99 each. There is a two item minimum to get this deal and more discounts can be found on their website.