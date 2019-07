WACO, Texas – Planet Fitness is putting on its Teen Summer Challenge!

This program is available to teenagers ages 15-18, and aims to get them off the couch and get active.

The program runs through September 1, and those interested will need to come with a parent to sign up. After that, your teen can workout on their own. Participants will also be entered to win a $500 scholarship!

We speak with Regional Manager Stephen Olivo in the interview above.