Plea deal reached in motorcycle crash death, sentencing to come

A man who had been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash has been allowed to plea to a lesser charge of negligently criminal homicide – a state jail felony.

The plea deal announced in 19th District Court was made as an “open plea” meaning that there was no agreement on punishment.

Sentencing by Judge Strother will come in about six weeks pending the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation.

Jacob Cole Wolf was the operator of a motorcycle that was involved in a crash in Riesel in June of 2014.

Cole crashed the motorcycle on Highway 6 near Adams Street with his passenger, Stephanie Bell, being ejected.

Neither were wearing helmets.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, while he received serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Wolf did not have a license to operate a motorcycle at the time of the crash.