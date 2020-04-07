Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Police department uses eerie siren from ‘The Purge’ to signal start of coronavirus curfew

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ACADIA PARISH, La. (WFLA) – The local police station in Acadia Parish, Louisiana, appears to have unintentionally frightened members of the community by sounding a curfew alarm identical to the one used in the horror film, “The Purge.”

Acadia Parish is currently under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in which citizens are not to leave their homes. If they do, they could receive a citation. To initiate the start of the curfew, patrol cars reportedly drove around the parish sounding an alarm that is eerily familiar, if not identical, to the one used in the movie “The Purge.”

“The Purge” is a popular horror film based on an America that has government-sanctioned “purges,” yearly blocks of hours when all crime, including murder and rape, is legal.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told local news station KATC that the department received mixed reactions from the public about the siren. He said he had no idea the sound was associated with the movie and doesn’t plan to use any type of siren moving forward.

Here is a video from someone on their front porch at the time the alarm was signaled near his home:

Here is a clip from “The Purge”:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44

Trending Stories