WACO, TX (FOX44) – The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Johnny Vidal Hogan of Waco.

Next of kin has been notified and this investigation is ongoing.

Previous story below:

The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a murder that occurred on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Officers responded to a man who was unresponsive at his home near the 3100 Block of Pipkin Ln. When the officers arrived around 6:02 a.m., they found the victim with a gun shot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time and detectives are still gathering information.