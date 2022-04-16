WACO, TX (FOX44) – The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Johnny Vidal Hogan of Waco.
Next of kin has been notified and this investigation is ongoing.
Previous story below:
The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a murder that occurred on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Officers responded to a man who was unresponsive at his home near the 3100 Block of Pipkin Ln. When the officers arrived around 6:02 a.m., they found the victim with a gun shot wound.
No arrests have been made at this time and detectives are still gathering information.