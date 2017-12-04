Police officer shot, killed in San Marcos

There is new information in the shooting death of San Marcos Police Officer Kenneth Copeland.

We now know the name of the man at the center of the whole ordeal.

Police officers were serving a warrant on Stewart Thomas Mettz, when shots rang out. He is accused of injuring his wife and mother-in-law.

Just before 4:00 p.m. Monday, Copeland was shot several times in a San Marcos-area subdivision.

The shooter surrendered to police after barricading himself in a home. He was shot and taken to South Austin Medical Center.

Mettz is also at a hospital in fair condition.

“You can be prepared all you want and have your plan laid out, but if somebody’s laying in wait for you, you’re basically helpless. Warrants are some of the most dangerous things police officers do, especially high risk warrants,” says retired Senior Austin PD Officer Dennis Farris.

Copeland is the first officer in San Marcos killed in the line of duty, and makes 16 law enforcement deaths in Texas this year. He leaves behind a wife and four kids.

The community is planning a vigil for him on Thursday night.

Below is the original text from this story:

A police officer has been shot and killed in San Marcos while serving a warrant, the Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon. The suspect was also shot during a standoff with San Marcos/Hays County SWAT and taken to an Austin hospital.

The officer has been identified as 58-year-old Kenneth Copeland, who was shot in the El Camino Real subdivision, about two miles south of downtown San Marcos. Police say Copeland was shot multiple times and he was wearing his protective vest.

Copeland was taken to Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos and pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m.

Aerials from the neighborhood shows police have numerous roads in the neighborhood blocked to traffic.

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District says four area schools were placed on lockdown after the shooting; however, the incident happened after school was dismissed for the day at 3 p.m. The children who were waiting for their parents were kept inside. Children who were on school buses getting ready to leave for the day were brought back inside for the time being.

The lockdowns at the four schools — Bowie Elementary, DeZavala Elementary, Mendez Elementary and San Marcos High School — have since been lifted.

According to the online Officer Down Memorial Page, there is no previous record of a San Marcos police officer ever being killed in the line of duty.

In a statement, Gov. Greg Abbott said, “Today we grieve for the family of the fallen San Marcos police officer, and we vow swift justice for the killer. The men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect and to serve our communities, and we will never forget their sacrifices. Cecilia and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family and to the entire San Marcos Police Department.”

Copeland is survived by his wife and four kids.

Source: KXAN News