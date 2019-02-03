Police officer who survived being shot in face last year killed in funeral procession crash

A Louisiana police officer who survived being shot in the face last year died Friday during a funeral procession when his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck.

Corporal Shane Totty, a 4-year-veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department, recently became the father of a baby girl and was planning his wedding.

On Friday, a truck pulled out of an apartment complex and struck him, reports said. The identity of the truck driver has not been released. Authorities have not said whether charges would be filed.

“BRPD Cpl. Shane Totty, 31, succumbed from his traffic crash injuries late this afternoon at a local hospital. Please continue to keep the Totty family and our department in your prayers,” the Baton Rouge Police Department said on its Facebook page.

31-year-old Totty returned to work only several months ago after he was shot in the face in February of 2018, according to the Advocate.

Officials say Totty was responding to a call when 34-year-old Eugene Thomas Jr. shot him through the windshield of his police vehicle.

Totty made a full recovery after temporarily losing sight in one eye.

“He’s a fighter,” BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said Friday night. “He was a really bright young man. He had a bright future with the police department.”