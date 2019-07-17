Police pursuit ends with vehicle rollover in McLennan County

HILLSBORO, Texas – A woman is now in Hillsboro Police custody after a pursuit leads officers into McLennan County and ends with a rollover.

Officers were attempting to apprehend a wanted person on Tuesday afternoon for an outstanding Probation Violation – Robbery stemming from a Johnson County Case.

A 23-year-old Cleburne woman, was seen operating her white 2016 Chrysler 300 four-door at the intersection of Vineyard and Pine Street in Hillsboro.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the woman when she failed to yield to officers, and officers gave chase.

The woman fled east on Corsicana Highway and south on Interstate 35 toward McLennan County as officers pursued.

Officers requested assistance from Texas DPS troopers as the pursuit entered McLennan County. The suspect vehicle left the interstate and traveled south on the I-35 service road. The suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on the service road when the vehicle lost control and overturned.

The suspect vehicle landed on its wheels in the main travel lanes of I-35, near Mile Marker #342. The sole occupant and driver left the suspect vehicle on foot and jumped the center barrier where she crossed the northbound lanes of I-35.

The suspect proceeded to evade on foot to the east service road, where she finally gave up as a McLennan County deputy confronted the suspect as Hillsboro units gave chase.

Texas DPS Troopers investigated the single-vehicle crash as the woman was transported to Hillcrest Hospital by AMR ambulance to be medically cleared for incarceration.

The suspect is in the custody of the Hillsboro Police Department, where she will be booked into the Hill County Jail for Felony Evading with a Vehicle and the outstanding Johnson County Warrant for Probation Violation – Robbery.

The suspect’s identity is being held pending arraignment at the Hill County Jail on Wednesday.

Source: Hillsboro Department of Public Safety