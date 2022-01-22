WACO, TX- Waco Police Officers are investigating a shooting incident that happened on January 16th, at 1900 JJ Flewellen that left one man dead.

At approximately 2:30 P.M. officers were notified of a shooting at the corner store at 1900 JJ Flewellen here in Waco.

After arriving on scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately notified medical personnel to come to the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he began receiving emergency medical treatment, but was eventually placed on life support.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Curtis Freeman of Waco.

Unfortunately, Mr. Freeman died yesterday evening, January 21, 2022, as a result of his injuries.

Investigators with the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit began working this case earlier in the week prior to Mr. Freeman’s death.

This is the first Murder investigation of this year and the investigation into Mr. Freeman’s death is still active and ongoing.