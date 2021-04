Police ID gunman in Indianapolis FedEx shooting that killed 8

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Police and the FBI Friday are interviewing witnesses in search of a motive for the gunman who opened fire at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport killing eight people and injuring at least seven others.

Authorities identified the shooter as a young man in his 20s. They said they could not yet say why he opened fire with a rifle late Thursday night at the FedEx processing center. No other information was released.

Deputy Chief Craig McCartt of the Indianapolis police said the gunman started randomly shooting at people in the parking lot late Thursday night and then went into the building, where he shot himself shortly before police entered the facility.

“What we did find was the suspect came to the facility, he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility,” McCartt said. “There was no confrontation, no disturbance, he just randomly started shooting.”

McCartt said four people were killed outside the building and another four inside. He said the shooting lasted “just a couple minutes.”

Officials with the coroner’s office said they have not been able to get to the scene to identify the victims because evidence is still being collected.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said it would be “premature to speculate” on the gunman’s motive.

Federal investigators are assisting police in a search of the suspect’s home and helping to conduct witness interviews, Keenan said.

President Joe Biden said in a statement Friday his thoughts are with the families of the victims and those wounded. He said gun violence in the country is an epidemic that Americans should not accept.

Last week, I called on the Justice Department to better protect Americans from gun violence. I also urged Congress to hear the call of the American people – including the vast majority of gun owners – to enact commonsense gun violence prevention legislation, like universal background checks and a ban of weapons of war and high-capacity magazines. Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation. We can, and must, do more to act and to save lives. God bless the eight fellow Americans we lost in Indianapolis and their loved ones, and we pray for the wounded for their recovery. President Joe Biden

Five were taken to the hospital by ambulance that officers knew of, and two were treated and released at the scene. It’s unclear if all of them were shot. lMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook said others took themselves to the hospital and police were still working to get an accurate count.

“There are going to be people out there who are emotionally upset and we need to support them,” Cook said. “We understand there are a lot of moving parts and we ask for your patience as we gather the most accurate information.”

Previously, IMPD had said four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but a Friday morning news release upped the number to five.

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said in a statement Friday he ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until April 20.

This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb

Hundreds of people are employed at that FedEx location. It’s unclear how many were working at the time.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” a FedEx statement released just before 4 a.m. ET said. “Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland were both briefed on the shooting, and Biden’s chief of staff and homeland security adviser have been in touch with local leaders and law enforcement officials in Indianapolis.

Chris Bavender, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Indianapolis office, said that they are helping the police with the investigation.

One of the victim’s family members spoke with NewsNation affiliate WXIN and says his niece was in her car when a gunman started shooting at her vehicle.

“She called as I was asleep at home. She said there was a shooting in the FedEx. So we just drove from Brownsburg,” said Parminder Singh, the uncle of one of the victims.

She was shot in the arm, but he says she’s okay. Singh says she did not know who the shooters were.

Another man, Ian Johnson, says that his wife works in the facility. She texted him to tell him that there was an active shooter at the facility. She is still inside the facility as of the time of this report and tells him that she is OK.

“I communicated for a while and it went silent for a while, so I came here just to see what was going on and she texted me, ‘I’m okay,'” Johnson said.

NewsNation affiliate WXIN contributed to this story