WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump for testimony and records, saying he ‘orchestrated’ plot to overturn 2020 election.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The Associated Press
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump for testimony and records, saying he ‘orchestrated’ plot to overturn 2020 election.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now