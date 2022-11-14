WASHINGTON (AP) — White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The Associated Press
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now