Biden tells Colbert his ‘gaffes’ aren’t ‘substantive’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says verbal missteps and factual errors he’s made while campaigning aren’t “substantive.”

The former vice president made his case Wednesday in a CBS “Late Show” interview with host Stephen Colbert.

Biden agreed he’s tripped over some details, but said it’s not “relevant” whether some anecdote occurred when he was a senator or vice president.

Biden drew applause saying he doesn’t get confused about matters like putting “kids in cages.” That’s a reference to President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

Biden rejected the idea that he wants only incremental policy changes. He touted his proposal to expand the Affordable Care Act with a public option.

He also joked that he’d nominate former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court and pick Michelle Obama as his running mate.