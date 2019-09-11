Congress holds hearing on end of immigrant medical relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal immigration officials are being questioned by House lawmakers over the Trump administration’s decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to defer deportation for medical treatment and other hardships.

Officials with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Immigration and Customs Enforcement said at a congressional hearing Wednesday that their agencies are working on a plan for how to address such hardship requests going forward but declined to elaborate, citing an ongoing legal challenge.

Democratic lawmakers slammed the Aug. 7 decision as heartless and cruel, while Republicans complained Congress still wasn’t addressing broader immigration challenges.

Lawmakers also heard from a California woman and a Massachusetts teenager who risk losing the relief.

The USCIS “deferred action” policy allows foreign nationals to remain in the country for treatment of serious medical issues.