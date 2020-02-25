The Latest: Trump tosses flower petals on Gandhi memorial

Indian presidential bodyguards wait to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump for a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to India (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tossed colorful flower petals on a memorial to Mohandas Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi during a wreath laying ceremony.

The two scooped handfuls of the petals— Trump with gusto — their shoes off in a sign of respect. The memorial is at Raj Ghat where the famed independence leader was cremated after his assassination in 1948.

Trump also signed a guest book and was presented with a bust of Gandhi as Indian music played on a loudspeaker.

They ended the visit planting a tree at the site.

___

10:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is kicking off his second day in India with an elaborate outdoor welcome ceremony in front of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi.

The president’s armored car, nicknamed “The Beast,” was welcomed with cannon fire and accompanied by a parade of colorfully-dressed soldiers on horseback as it arrived at the palace. The welcome ceremony included hundreds of military officials, marching with instruments and swords.

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to talk trade and other issues Tuesday as the president’s two-day visit to the subcontinent delves into substance after opening with a heavy dose of pomp and pageantry.

The jam-packed day will include a joint statement with Modi, meetings with business leaders and embassy official, a press conference and a state dinner.