The Latest: Former Pompeo aide asked to appear at inquiry

FILE – In this June 28, 2019, file photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, sits down for a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019, during the G-20 summit, with senior adviser Michael McKinley, right. McKinley has been asked to appear Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, according to several officials familiar with the planning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

A former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been asked to appear Wednesday in the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. That’s according to several officials familiar with the planning.

A career foreign service officer and Pompeo’s de facto chief of staff, Michael McKinley, resigned Friday, ending a 37-year career. It is unclear if McKinley will appear as requested.

The officials are unauthorized to discuss the planning and have been granted anonymity.

House Democrats asked that McKinley appear for a closed-door interview on Wednesday. Another State Department official, George Kent, is scheduled to testify on Tuesday.

Democrats as part of the impeachment inquiry are looking at the State Department as they investigate Trump’s suggestion that Ukraine investigate the business dealings of Joe Biden’s family.

—Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick

___

1:50 p.m.

Fiona Hill, a former top National Security Council expert on Russia, is testifying to Congress behind closed doors.

She’s the latest former Trump administration official to be subpoenaed as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Hill’s attorney said she had received a congressional subpoena and would “comply and answer questions” from lawmakers.

___

7:30 a.m.

The House panels leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump expect to hear Monday from Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council expert on Russia.

Trump’s EU ambassador, Gordon Sondland, is set to appear Thursday.

A person familiar with the testimony says Sondland is expected to tell Congress his text message reassuring another envoy there was no quid pro quo in their interactions with Ukraine was based solely on what he was told by Trump, who denies doing anything wrong.

___

1:38 a.m.

A U.S. ambassador is expected to tell Congress that his text message reassuring another envoy that there was no quid pro quo in their interactions with Ukraine was based solely on what President Donald Trump told him. That’s according to a person familiar with his coming testimony in the impeachment probe.

Gordon Sondland, Trump’s hand-picked ambassador to the European Union, is among administration officials being subpoenaed to appear on Capitol Hill this week against the wishes of the White House. It’s the latest test between the legislative and executive branches of government, as the impeachment inquiry by House Democrats deepens.

On Monday, the House panels leading the investigation expect to hear from Fiona Hill, a former top Russia expert at the National Security Council.