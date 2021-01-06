LIVE: Trump speaks as protesters rally in DC for 2nd day

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered in the nation’s capital Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory, which the president continues to dispute.

Trump’s supporters are rallying this week to bolster the president’s unproven claims of widespread voter fraud. Election officials from both political parties, governors in key battleground states and Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have said there was no widespread fraud in the election. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two rejected by the Supreme Court.

People wait on the National Mall outside a security perimeter for a rally of supporters of US President Donald Trump challenging the results of the 2020 US Presidential election on the Ellipse on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Joe Biden’s Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect’s victory over Donald Trump. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Organizers rallied Tuesday evening at Freedom Plaza and planned to again all day Wednesday near the White House on the Ellipse, including an expected 1 p.m. Wednesday march to the Capitol.

President Trump delivered remarks at the rally Wednesday, telling his supporters, “We will never give up, we will never concede.”

Footage from Freedom Plaza Tuesday showed groups of protesters waving flags, many without masks. Even as temperatures dropped to the low 40s and a steady rain swept onto the streets, hundreds remained in the plaza into nightfall.

NewsNation affiliate WDVM reported that at least two arrests were made during Tuesday’s demonstrations.

The National Park Service received three separate applications for protests on Tuesday or Wednesday, with estimated maximum attendance at around 15,000 people, said Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst.

Many businesses in downtown D.C. have boarded up their windows.

Bracing for potential violence, Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested a limited National Guard deployment. Bowser asked that local area residents stay away from downtown D.C., and avoid confrontations with anyone who is “looking for a fight.” But, she warned, “we will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents or cause destruction in our city.”

A pro-Trump rally in December ended in violence as hundreds of Trump supporters — some wearing the signature black and yellow of the Proud Boys faction — sporadically fought with anti-Trump demonstrators attempting to bar them from Black Lives Matter Plaza, an area near the White House.

At least 33 people were arrested after the rally and a 29-year-old man was arrested in connection to reported stabbings near the protests.