Poll: Trump, Biden still close in Texas; Cornyn ahead of Hegar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The presidential race in Texas continues to be very close, according to the latest poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler.

Among voters in general in Texas, Biden actually leads with 44% of the vote to Trump’s 43% (Independent candidate Jo Jorgenson had 2%, Green Party Candidate Howie Hawkins had 1% and 11% were undecided). However, when the poll accounted for those most likely to cast a ballot, Trump had 48% of that vote to 46% for Biden and 1% each for Jorgenson and Hawkins with 5% undecided.

Keep in mind — the margin of error for this poll is +/- 2.85 percentage points, so both Trump and Biden are far from claiming a solid victory in the state. This poll was conducted from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 among a random sample of 1,182 voters surveyed over the phone and online.

Polls throughout the summer have put Trump and Biden neck-and-neck in the state.

U.S. Senate Race

Texans appear closer to keeping the status quo when it comes to the U.S. Senate seat. About 34% said they would vote for Sen. John Cornyn if the election were held today, compared to 24% for his Democratic rival MJ Hegar (3% said they’d vote for Kerry McDermott, another 3% for David Collins and the rest were undecided).

Voting in November

The poll asked participants their comfort levels of voting in person in the November election, and a majority (66%) said they felt comfortable doing so, while 20% felt uncomfortable and 14% said they were neither comfortable nor uncomfortable.

More than half of respondents (53%) said they planned to vote in person, but do it early. About 20% said they planned to vote in-person on Election Day, 15% were going to request an absentee ballot and 12% were unsure.