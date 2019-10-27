Popular Farm Owner in ICU After Contracting Rare Syndrome

TEMPLE, Texas. For the past 7 years, thousands across Central Texas flock to the Robinson Family Farm. The site known for its seasonal events like their Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree extravaganza.

Owners Helen and Brian Robinson spearheads the annual celebrations. However, their work at the site were postponed on October 19th after Brian was diagnosed with Guillian Barre Syndrome, a rare disease, that affects one in every 100,000 Americans.

The disease attacks the nervous system leaving victims unable to speak.

“My first reaction was that’s insane, because I just saw him the day before,” says his son, Aaron Robinson.

The other son, Brian Robinson Jr. is still in shock.

“It’s hard to believe because knowning my dad, it almost seem as if he’s too strong and kind of immune to that kind of thing.

While the patriarch is in the hospital, his sons have to to put in extra hours to keep business running.

“I have to get here two hours earlier adn open up the whole place and do most of the stuff that dad did,” adds Robinson Jr.

The family would like to thank the community for the positivity and prayer for Brian, and has a fundraiser account set up to help with medical expenses.

If you would like to donate, you can go here.