Power and phone service knocked out in part of Whitney as 18-wheeler takes down poles

Whitney police report that an 18 wheeler making a turn on a city street took down power lines and telephone lines Thursday morning, with two utility poles being taken down.

Part of the residential area of the town remained without power and landline phone service Thursday morning as repairs were being made.

Power was also out at Whitney City Hall for a time, but was quickly restored.

Crews from Texas New Mexico Power Company and Windstream Telephone Company were on site as new poles were going up and wires being replaced.

A Whitney PD spokesperson said the truck had been going north on Colorado Street and was turning east onto Holland when the incident occurred.

The truck driver said he did not initially even know anything had been happening until the poles came down.

Police said the incident was reported at 7:41 a.m. Thursday