President Trump announces plan to reopen government without border wall funds

President Donald Trump has announced his support of a plan to reopen the government without funds for a border wall.

Trump says he will sign a bill to reopen the federal government for three weeks – until February 15th.

Trump has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to put the bill up for a vote immediately.

Leading up to the remarks, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was in direct talks with the White House over finalizing the deal’s language, the people familiar with the matter said.

On Friday morning, issues remained over backpay provisions that any agreement would include, one source said. Federal workers have now gone for two pay periods without paychecks.

Once the measure is passed, lawmakers would have three weeks to reach an agreement that addresses Trump’s standing border wall funding request.

If they don’t reach a deal in that span, Trump is expected to say he’ll invoke a national emergency.

The sources cautioned that details remained are fluid and the final agreement could change.

Sources: FOX News, LAKANA