President Trump says he will sign executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States”

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – President Donald Trump said on Twitter at 10:06 p.m. that he will sign executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration” into the United States.
Over 2.4 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of April 20th, 2020 at 10:27 p.m., according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected nation, with more than 786,000 diagnosed cases and over 42,000 deaths.
