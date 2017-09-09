Prison Inmates Among Those Escaping From Hurricane Irma

Florida had already evacuated more than 7,000 prisoners when officials announced on Saturday that the evacuation would be further expanded.

Nine facilities were initially on the evacuation list Thursday. It was expanded on Friday and then expanded again on Saturday to 31 facilities.

“Inmates have been relocated to the most secure and safe facilities available statewide,” the Florida Department of Corrections said in a written statement.

The department also said, “To make certain adequate necessities are on hand, additional water and food supplies are being stocked.”

The department also said inmate locations will be posted on the Internet approximately 24-hours after relocation.

“Weekend visitation at all institutions for Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10 is cancelled,” the department said.

Related Link: www.dc.state.fl.us