Protesters leave casket full of dirt, cow manure at North Carolina police station

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina police force found a casket full of dirt and what officers believed to be cow manure at the front door of the police department Wednesday night.

Police say approximately 150 protesters gathered outside the municipal building, where Asheville Police and Asheville Fire Departments are co-located.

Protesters took to the streets in cities across the country after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced earlier in the day that no officers would be directly charged in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky during protests reacting to the Breonna Taylor case announcement, MetroSafe confirmed to NewsNation.

Both were taken to the hospital. One officer is “alert and stable” and the other is in surgery, according to the interim police chief Robert Schroeder. Both are expected to recover.

Louisville police said they had a suspect in custody Wednesday evening.