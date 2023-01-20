Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Search warrants served at a home in Bellmead have netted a large amount of marijuana, a hundred THC cartridges and materials leading investigators to believe drug trafficking was being conducted.

An arrest affidavit filed by an investigator with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division stated the residential search warrant was served on the home at 1117 Ashleman Street, executed by DPS, Waco Police, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

The affidavit stated the search warrant targeted 22-year-old Emiliano Elijah Aranda who special agents had identified as a suspected narcotics dealer. The affidavit stated that just prior to the execution of the warrant, surveillance units had observed Aranda being dropped off at the address carrying a large red duffle bag. They also noted a red Ford hatchback pulling into the driveway and officers detained those in the house and the car.

Emiliano Aranda.

The affidavit stated that the search warrant team located marijuana in a quantity over five pounds in a common area of the house packaged in vacuum sealed plastic bags. In a bedroom, special agents located another large package of marijuana. In the red duffle bag, the affidavit stated was a large box containing 100 sealed THC cartridges. In the same bedroom as the duffle bag was a digital money counter.

Emilano Aranda was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana over five pounds but under fifty pounds.

Also during the execution of the search warrant, agents detained 29-year-old Eliseo Aranda in a separate bedroom from where the duffle bag was found and there also found a quantity of marijuana over four ounces, scales and a .40 caliber firearm. Eliseo Aranda was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana over 4 ounces but under five pounds and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Eliseo Aranda.

Both were transported to the McLennan County Jail.