Rain doesn’t keep fans from attending Carb Day

SPEEDWAY, Ind.– A little rain couldn’t keep fans away from this year’s Carb Day.

For Rob Wathen and his group of friends, dressing up for Carb Day in a different theme has become a tradition spanning decades.

“Being here together is something we all look forward to,” said Wathen.

While this year looks different with no concert or pit stop challenge, Wathen said they’re excited to keep the streak going.

“It’s not quite the same,” Wathen said. “Not as many people and the weather is dampening everything but we’re looking forward to it. Just being outside after everything we’ve been through.”

Lynn Redd-Kipper and her friends made a last-minute decision to attend this year’s Carb Day.

“We’re used to a lot more people and more activities,” said Redd-Kipper. “We’re more disappointed in not having the activities.”

While practice got off to a late start, it didn’t bother Christopher Wespfall and his 6-year-old daughter, Ella, while they got to explore the Speedway.

“I didn’t start coming until I was much older,” said Wespfall. “Really it’s about getting the kids out here when they are young and enjoy it longer than I’ve been able to and get that passion pretty early.”

Now, all eyes are on Sunday’s race, with the green flag dropping at 12:45 p.m.