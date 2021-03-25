Rangers exercise fourth-year option on Woodward’s contract

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Manager Chris Woodward #8 of the Texas Rangers walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the six inning at Oracle Park on August 01, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SURPRISE, Arizona (KETK/AP) – The Texas Rangers exercised a fourth-year team option on manager Chris Woodward’s contract even before he begins his third season with the team.

Jon Daniels, the team’s president of baseball operations, announced the move on Wednesday and said that the organization is committed to him beyond this year.

“Chris Woodward’s passion, dedication, and total commitment to the Texas Rangers organization has been obvious from his first day on the job. He provided strong leadership in dealing with the challenges of the 2020 season, and we believe he will be an instrumental part of building a winning culture here in Texas.” Jon Daniels, President of Baseball Operations for the Texas Rangers

The Rangers are 100-122 in Woodward’s two seasons with the team. The franchise has been in rebuild mode and currently has one of the youngest lineups in all of baseball.

In the 2020 season finale, the Rangers started three rookies and only fielded one position player older than 26. They finished last year with an AL-worst 22-38 in the COVID-shortened season.

FanGraphs, a statistical baseball website, gives the team a measly 0.8% chance of the making the playoff in 2021. The team is coming off four straight losing seasons for the first time since 2006-2009.