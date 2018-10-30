Reese’s is letting people trade in unwanted candy for peanut butter cups

NEW YORK CITY – Candy Corn, Almond Joy, Tootsie Rolls – no matter what candy you get that you don’t like while trick or treating, Reese’s has come up with a clever way to help you exchange it.

People in New York City can trade it in for peanut butter cups on Wednesday.

A Reese’s candy converter will be setup on Fifth Avenue.

The machine will take your unwanted candy and swap it for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The company says the machine will exchange up to 10,000 cups for five hours.

