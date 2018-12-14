Remembering Sandy Hook on the 6th year anniversary; vigil to be held Friday

Friday is the 6th anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, a massacre that took the lives of 20 children and six educators in 2012.

The lives lost will continue to be remembered, friends and family alike.

7-year-old Daniel was one of the children killed 6 years ago.

His dad continues to remember and honor him. The father says he remembers everything that led up to the Friday when his son was killed.

“It is a process and its a continuous process of missing my Daniel and continuing to have to recognize the fact that he was taken away from us in such a horrible and violent way,” Mark Barden, father of Daniel, says.

Barden is also a part of Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit organization with a mission to prevent gun-related deaths so that no other parent experiences the tragedy of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Sandy Hook Promise recently released a PSA about how to prevent gun violence.

To honor the lives taken, a vigil is set to take place at 7 p.m. in Newtown at the Congregation Adath Israel. All are invited to the vigil.

Additionally, the Fairfield police will increase their presence in the Fairfield district on Friday as a precaution for the 6th anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Police say this is not in responses to any threat, but rather just an added cautionary step for safety.

They will be driving through school parking lots and performing checks throughout the day.

On Friday morning, Senator Chris Murphy issued the following statement in remembrance.