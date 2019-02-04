Renewed halftime show controversy: wardrobe malfunction vs inconsistent rules?

Social media and even a few news media outlets are exploring the question: why can Adam Levine of Maroon 5 go shirtless at a Super Bowl halftime show but Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction was highly controversial?
Blue-checked Twitter members like Katie Nolan, Aisha Tyler, Aminé, are among those asking the question on social media. Nolan’s comment, “Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent,” posted Sunday evening, had more than 27,000 people talking as of Monday, according to Twitter.
Levin started with plenty of clothing Sunday but shed layer after layer as the performance continued. There is still some debate as to whether Jackson intentionally showed too much during a performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004.
Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent— Katie Nolan (@katienolan) February 4, 2019
aye if janet can’t show skin why can adam?— Aminé (@heyamine) February 4, 2019
Why is it okay to see Adam Levine’a boobs and not Janet Jackson’s?
Asking for a friend.— Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) February 4, 2019
Janet Jackson watching Adam Levine performing topless #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/s7vgpSAmxE— nyoldman (@NYDoorman) February 4, 2019
Poor Adam he showed his nips at the Super Bowl so now his career will be ruined like Janet’s. OH WAIT Never mind!!!!— Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) February 4, 2019
I thought they outlawed nipples on the halftime show— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 4, 2019
Oh so dudes can show nipple on the super bowl halftime show ok— Elika Sadeghi (@steakNstiffarms) February 4, 2019
now I have to explain to my children that adam levine has nipples— ziwe (@ziwe) February 4, 2019
Oh but we can see Adam Levine’s nipples @FCC— Ira (@ira) February 4, 2019
friendly reminder that janet jackson got blacklisted for doing what adam levine just did— Korey Kuhl (@koreykuhl) February 4, 2019