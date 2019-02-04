Renewed halftime show controversy: wardrobe malfunction vs inconsistent rules?

Social media and even a few news media outlets are exploring the question: why can Adam Levine of Maroon 5 go shirtless at a Super Bowl halftime show but Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction was highly controversial?

Blue-checked Twitter members like Katie Nolan, Aisha Tyler, Aminé, are among those asking the question on social media. Nolan’s comment, “Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent,” posted Sunday evening, had more than 27,000 people talking as of Monday, according to Twitter.

Levin started with plenty of clothing Sunday but shed layer after layer as the performance continued. There is still some debate as to whether Jackson intentionally showed too much during a performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004.

