Rep. Bill Flores speaks on House passage supporting ICE

The House passage of H. Res 990 supports the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and personnel and denounces calls for ICE’s abolishment..

U.S. Representative Bill Flores (R-Texas) has issued a statement regarding this event:

“ICE was established in 2003 in response to the 9/11 attacks to, in part, keep our borders safe. Since then, ICE has been on the frontlines combating terrorism, investigating the flow of illegal narcotics, stopping human trafficking and dismantling child exploitation operations. Today, the House of Representatives stood alongside ICE in support of the important work being done by the dedicated men and women at an agency that is critical to our national security. ICE keeps hardworking Americans families safe; therefore, any notion to abolish this vital agency is misguided and would ultimately leave our communities vulnerable to the spread of illegal narcotics, human trafficking, gang activity and illegal border crossings.”