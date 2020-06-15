REPORT: Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliot tests positive for coronavirus

News

by: Christa Wood

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) One of the top names in the National Football League has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ezekiel Elliott’s agent has confirmed the running back does have the virus.

According to Rapoport’s Twitter post, the Dallas Cowboys have not confirmed the news, due to privacy laws.

Elliott has not posted to social media to confirm the news either.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

