Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home, 1 arrested

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KXAN/NBC News) — NBC News’ Sam Brock is reporting that Heidi Broussard, an Austin mother who has been missing since Dec. 12, was found dead in the trunk of a car Friday near a home in Jersey Village, Texas. That’s near Houston.

Her 3-week-old daughter, Margot Carey, was found alive in good condition, the report says. NBC News spoke with Tammy Broussard, Heidi’s mother, who told them those details.

Tammy Broussard said a medical examiner needs to officially identify the body.

Law enforcement would not confirm those details from Broussard.

A car at the scene is registered to Magen Rose Fieramusca, who is currently listed as being in custody at the Harris County Jail.

Police records from Harris County say Fieramusca was arrested Friday by APD on two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence. That evidence was a human corpse, records say. She is being held on $600,000 bond.

We have a crew at the scene in Jersey Village and will continue to provide information from law enforcement as it becomes available.