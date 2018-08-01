Reward increased for Central Texas sex offender

The reward for 62-year-old David Sauceda Medina, a Texas Ten Most Wanted sex offender, has been increased to $8,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of August.

Medina is wanted for indecency with a child/sexual contact and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Medina has ties to the city of Austin, Bell County and the Chicago area, and is known to frequent homeless shelters. He has been wanted since January 2018 after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Bell County alleging indecency with a child. His lengthy criminal history also includes a 2010 Travis County conviction for indecency with a child/sexual contact involving a seven-year-old girl. In March 2018, the Austin Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Medina for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

All tips to the Austin Police Department and to the Texas Department of Public Safety are guaranteed to be anonymous.