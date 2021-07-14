Road Rage Shooting sends two to Hospital

College Station, TX- College Station Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly stemmed from road rage.

This morning, at approximately 2 a.m, officers responded to a shooting at Wellborn Road near the intersection with John Kimbrough Boulevard.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a road rage incident which began at the Wellborn Road and University Drive intersection.

The shooting occurred as the suspect and victim vehicles traveled southbound on Wellborn near the intersection with John Kimbrough Boulevard. Two occupants, the driver and passenger of the victim vehicle received gunshot wounds, both suffering suspected non-incapacitating injuries. They were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white pickup truck occupied by two Hispanic males and was last seen in the area of Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive.