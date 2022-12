CORYELL / BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Road work will cause some closures on Interstate 14 on Tuesday.

Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the two outside westbound Interstate 14 mainlanes, just past Bell Tower Drive. TxDOT says this closure will be active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews will be performing patching in the work zone. Travelers should expect some delays.

TxDOT encourages travelers to drive to conditions, to eliminate all distractions and to buckle up.