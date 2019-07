ROBINSON, Texas – Robinson Police Department needs your help to identify a person of interest in a case of fraud.

The person is seen leaving a Target store after purchasing items on June 17. There is also a picture of him leaving the Target parking lot in a black or dark-colored SUV.

(Courtesy: Robinson Police Department)

If you think you might know the man pictured above, you can call Detective Kevin DeLillo at (254) 662-0525.

Source: Robinson Police Department