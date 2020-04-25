Russian cargo ship docks with space station

In this photo distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the Russian Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft blasts off from the launch pad at Russia’s space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan Saturday, April 25, 2020. The Russian cargo capsule has docked with the International Space Station, bringing more than 2 tons of supplies to the three-person crew. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — An unmanned Russian cargo capsule docked with the International Space Station, bringing more than 2 tons of supplies to the three-person crew.

The Progress spacecraft docked at 0512 GMT Saturday, about 3 1/2 hours after blasting off from Russia’s Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.

The ship carried fuel, water, food, medicine and other supplies.

There are three astronauts aboard the space station: Russia’s Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, and Chris Cassidy of the United States.