Salado Creek Greenway designated as national recreation trail

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has designated the Salado Creek Greenway as a national recreation trail.

According to the Office of the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Salado Creek Greenway is a 15-mile scenic multi-use trail along Salado Creek within the northern part of the City of San Antonio. This place has brought together people from all walks of life to share in health, recreation, wellness and community. The trail connects the natural environment with the people who live nearby and enhances the quality of recreation for the surrounding neighborhoods.

Zinke has designated 19 national recreation trails in 17 states, and added over 370 miles to the national recreation trails system of over 1,000 trails in all 50 states. Each of the newly designated trails will receive a certificate of designation, a set of trail markers and a letter of congratulations recognition from Zinke.

National Trails Day will be held on June 2, and will feature hundreds of organized activities such as hikes, educational programs, bike rides, trail rehabilitation projects, festivals, paddle trips and trail dedications.

Source: Office of the U.S. Department of the Interior