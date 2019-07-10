Salvation Army locations in Temple, Killeen to merge

TEMPLE, Texas – The Salvation Army Temple and The Salvation Army Killeen have merged under the leadership of Lts. Aaron and Chantel Millin as of June 17.

The entire operation will now be referred to as The Salvation of Bell County, with locations in Killeen and Temple.

With over 100 people already rehoused in Killeen prior to the merger, social services will continue to take place across the county as case managers work to permanently rehouse those who are homeless, while also helping to prevent homelessness through rent and utility assistance as grant funds are available.

Proceeds received through sales at the Family Stores in Temple and Killeen will help to fund the programs and services offered across the county.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can call the Temple location at 254-774-9996 or the Killeen location at 254-634-0364.

Donations can be made in three ways: Online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/temple, by mail to P.O. Box 1884 Temple,

TX 76503, or at the office located at 419 West Avenue G Temple, TX 76504.