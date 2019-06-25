Sam’s Club introduces same-day alcohol delivery via Instacart

WACO, Texas – Sam’s Club has announced the addition of wine, beer, and spirits to the list of items able to be ordered through Instacart. This service is now available to more than 200 clubs in more than ten states, including Waco.

This new service will make hundreds of Sam’s Club’s alcoholic options available to customers in as fast as one hour.

In order to purchase items through Instacart, customers can go online to http://www.SamsClub.com/Instacart or open the Instacart app, select their city and Sam’s Club, then search for beer, wine or spirits to add to their virtual basket. Those ordering alcohol via Instacart must be over the age of 21 and are required to enter their date of birth at checkout and present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.

Plans are being made to expand this service to additional clubs and locations in the coming months.

Source: Sam’s Club