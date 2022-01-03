SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Reagan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a San Angelo man who is wanted on two State Jail Felony warrants, according to a statement from the Reagan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Courtesy: Reagan County Sheriff’s Office

According to the statement, the Reagan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Justin Lloyd Sparks who was last known to be living in San Angelo, Texas.

Sparks is wanted on two State Jail Felony warrants that include:

Credit/Debit Card Abuse

Fraudulent Use or Possession of Credit/Debit Card Info.

If you have any information about Sparks’ whereabouts, call the Reagan County Sheriff at 325-884-2424 or your local law enforcement.

